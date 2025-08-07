Johnnie-O launches NFL fan gear through new licensing deal

American premium lifestyle brand Johnnie-O, founded in 2005 by John O'Donnell in Santa Monica, California, has signed a licensing deal with the National Football League (NFL) to develop fan gear for all 32 teams.

The preppy-inspired brand, known for blending East Coast classics with West Coast casual, will create a curated collection for men and women, including polo shirts, quarter-zips and “elevated” lifestyle apparel for NFL fans.

In a statement, the brand said the line would be designed with its signature blend of laid-back sophistication and functional performance, to offer “a fresh, premium take on fan gear”.

John O'Donnell, founder of Johnnie-O, said: "To be part of something as iconic and unifying as the NFL is a milestone for our brand and a true pinch-me moment.

"I grew up a die-hard Chicago Bears fan, so this collaboration hits close to home. We're proud to join the NFL family and look forward to being part of fans' game day traditions—and bringing a touch of Johnnie-O style to NFL fans everywhere."

Johnnie-O NFL collection Credits: Johnnie-O

The licensing expansion into the NFL highlights the brand's growing business, which includes licensed collections with MLB, NHL, and major golf events such as the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup, as well as deals with more than 200 colleges and universities, and other sports leagues and events.

Heath Hooper, vice president of licensed at Johnnie-O, added: "Our licensed sports apparel continues to be a tremendous driver of success for Johnnie-O because fans never stop rooting for their teams. With the NFL now part of the licensed portfolio, Johnnie-O stands as the definitive year-round destination for premium licensed apparel."

The Johnnie-O NFL collection is available on the brand’s website as well as at NFL team shops and online stores, Dick’s House of Sports stores, Rally House and other retailers around the US.