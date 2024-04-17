Johnston & Murphy unveils new look to transform perception

American heritage footwear and clothing brand Johnston & Murphy has launched a new brand campaign aimed at reshaping how customers think of the 174-year-old brand as it looks to inspire audiences and to show it is more than a dress shoe company.

The Nashville-based brand, part of Genesco Inc., tapped creative agency Wolfgang to put a fresh lens to ensure the Johnston & Murphy brand resonates “with an audience that values quality craftsmanship, classic style and enduring value”.

The 'Not Your Dad's Shoe Company' aims to broaden Johnston & Murphy’s appeal by refreshing and expanding its customer base by transforming current perceptions of the legacy brand while maintaining its core clientele.

Johnston & Murphy 'Not Your Dad's Shoe Company' campaign Credits: Johnston & Murphy

The move is part of a strategic repositioning that aims to leverage the brand's rich legacy while modernising to remain relevant and breakthrough in today's landscape by showcasing a campaign featuring generation-spanning talent, representative of its own customer base in old-world settings, creating a juxtaposition between old and new.

Johnston & Murphy launches new campaign to expand customer base and shift perceptions

Jason Dasal, senior vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Johnston & Murphy, said in a statement: "Through recent consumer research we discovered a unique opportunity to shift perceptions about our brand. We have made great strides in expanding our product offering into apparel and accessories, developing innovative comfort technology, and creating a product line that is relevant for today's customers.

“With this campaign, we aim to solidify our position in the industry and inspire customers to see us from a fresh perspective."

Johnston & Murphy 'Not Your Dad's Shoe Company' campaign Credits: Johnston & Murphy

The campaign comes as the company reports notable sales growth across all product categories and will be seen across Johnston & Murphy's 153 retail and factory doors, including 24 airport locations. The media rollout will include broadcast on ESPN and CNBC, along with digital placements on Meta, YouTube and TikTok.

Danny Ewoldsen, president of Johnston & Murphy, added: "We have experienced unprecedented sales growth over the past several years and we know how important it is to invest in an outward expression of our brand that connects with the consumer in a meaningful way.

"Our intention for this campaign is to enlighten a broader audience on the ongoing evolution of our brand through a respectful but light-hearted approach to our heritage."