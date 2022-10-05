Johnstons of Elgin launches blanket supporting Scottish farmers

Johnstons of Elgin, one of Scotland’s oldest luxury brands, has partnered with local Scottish farming families to produce a limited-edition Farmers Blanket in celebration of its 225th anniversary.

The limited-edition 100 percent Scottish wool blanket supports local farmers in the North East of Scotland, who specialise in breeding Bluefaced Leicester sheep and features the fleece of 60 sheep from 5 local farms to create the 200 jacquard woven blankets.

Throughout the project, Johnstons of Elgin worked closely with local farmer and artist Carolyn Milne, who created a series of six oil paintings depicting sheep farming and the process of acquiring the wool from her flock. The paintings have been a source of inspiration for the colour palette and design of the Farmers Blanket, which reflects the textures and brush strokes of her work.

Image: Johnstons of Elgin

Jenny Urquhart chairman at Johnstons of Elgin, said in a statement: “Fine wool products and interest in British Wool is on the rise. It's our time to shine, and as the largest UK textile manufacturer, we believe it is our responsibility to shine a spotlight on British Wool. Our Campaign for Wool collaboration in 2020, really inspired us to look for other projects.

“With our milestone 225th birthday on the horizon, we were thrilled to work with Carolyn and other local farmers. They have been involved at every step of producing this beautifully crafted British wool blanket. Working with British wool has always been at the heart of our business and sourcing wools from local farmers is how our company was established.”

The blanket launch is part of Campaign for Wool, a global endeavour initiated by its Patron, His Majesty King Charles III, when he was Prince of Wales. The organisation raises awareness about the unique, natural and renewable benefits offered by wool fibre.

The Farmer’s Blanket retails for 245 pounds and is available online and in Johnstons of Elgin stores.