Join Fashion Snoops' Webinar The Future of Active on March 3rd

Join Fashion Snoops' Webinar The Future of Active

FRIDAY, MARCH 3RD, 10AM ET | 3PM GMT

In this webinar, we’ll explore the most important trends, innovations, and emerging cultural shifts that will impact consumer lifestyle changes and product development for the next 3-5 years. From utilizing a Female Focus as a way to reconsider design to the evolution of Symbio-Tech and how we can further sustainability through a Full Circle approach— Join us in discovering the whys behind each movement and how you can incorporate these future-facing trends into your design process.

Register Here