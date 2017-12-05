Jonathan Anderson honoured twice at The Fashion Awards 2017

British designer Jonathan Anderson took home two honours at The Fashion Awards 2017, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London last night. Anderson, who was nominated in four categories won British Designer of the Year Womenswear for his signature label JW Anderson and Accessories Designer of the Year for his creative director role at luxury fashion house, Loewe.

Other notable winners included a surprise award for Outstanding Contribution to British Fashion to Christopher Bailey, Burberry’s outgoing president and chief creative officer. The British Fashion Council stated that the honour was to “acknowledging his phenomenal transformation of Burberry since joining in 2000” and for “turning the UK company into a renowned global fashion brand”. Bailey was presented with the honour by Dame Anna Wintour.

While the coveted Designer of the Year accolade was awarded to Raf Simons for his work at Calvin Klein, where he has made an impact since joining as chief creative officer last year. Gucci also continued its fantastic year as its chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri was recognised with the Business Leader award.

Christopher Bailey wins surprise ‘Outstanding Contribution’ accolade at The Fashion Awards

British Designer of the Year Menswear was awarded to Craig Green, while other British winners were rising stars Charles Jeffery, who was awarded the British Emerging Talent Menswear accolade for his Charles Jeffery Loverboy label and Michael Halpern took home the British Emerging Talent Womenswear for Halpern.

Off-White scooped the Urban Luxe award, beating off competition from Rihanna’s Puma collaboration, Gosha Rubchinskiy, Supreme and Vetements, while Model of the Year was award to Adwoa Aboah.

There were also a number of honorary awards with Stella McCartney presented with a Special Recognition Award for Innovation, while Donatella Versace was named Fashion Icon, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri was awarded with the Swarovski Award for Positive Change, and make-up artist Pat McGrath was honoured with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

The late Azzedine Alaïa was also celebrated for his incredible career spanning over 60 years, acknowledging him as one of the most respected and unique couturiers in the industry with a special tribute led by model Naomi Campbell.

The Fashion Awards honours Raf Simons, Stella McCartney and Donatella Versace

The Fashion Awards also acts as a fundraising opportunity for the British Fashion Council’s Education Foundation, which in partnership with Swarovski offers scholarships to talented young people to study at the UK’s best universities as well as opportunities to fund apprenticeships to develop much-needed industry skills.

The British Fashion Council aims to raise 10 million pounds over the next ten years for the charity, and this was aided by a 300,000 pounds donation from Swarovski, as part of its continued support of The Fashion Awards.

Photo: Yunus Dalgic / ANADOLU AGENCY / AFP