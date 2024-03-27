Ju-nna collaborates with Nissan Formula E team

Japanese-British fashion brand Ju-nna has collaborated with the Nissan Formula E team ahead of the Tokyo E-Prix taking place on March 30.

Ju-nna has created bespoke kimonos inspired by all 11 Formula E teams that compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Nissan, the only Japanese team on the Formula E grid, to gift to its competitors to celebrate its inaugural home race.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jun Nakamura, fashion designer and founder of Ju-nna, said in a statement: “The kimono is very important to Japanese culture, so to be asked to design kimonos for such an iconic Japanese brand like Nissan is very exciting.

“My connection with kimonos started from a young age, my family owned a kimono company, and my father would wear one to work. With this special collection we aim to show the hospitality of Japan, so I have designed kimonos inspired by the team colours and cars.”

The collection of kimonos will be displayed at the Tokyo E-Prix on race day.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal at Nissan Formula E, added: “We’re proud to partner with such an exciting fashion designer like Jun to welcome our fellow teams in a truly authentic way.

“With our heart and soul hailing from Japan, the first race in Tokyo is a hugely important moment for the team. After two consecutive podiums our confidence is high, so that’s why we’re inviting our competitors to get comfortable, but not too comfortable, at our home E-Prix.”