Judith Leiber Couture unveils debut furniture collection

Luxury fashion accessories brand Judith Leiber Couture, known for its evening bags and crystal minaudières, is expanding into home decor with its debut furniture collection.

Judith Leiber Couture, part of Authentic Brands Group, has signed a long-term partnership with home furnishing product company Theodore Alexander to design, manufacture and distribute the brand’s inaugural furniture collection.

In a statement, the luxury fashion brand said the product range would showcase “sophisticated styles with luxurious statement pieces that are tailored to individuals who embrace an elegant lifestyle,” in a nod to the Judith Leiber Couture’s aesthetic and craftsmanship.

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, creative director at Judith Leiber Couture, said: “Furniture and home decor are a natural extension for Judith Leiber Couture. We are thrilled to partner with Theodore Alexander to celebrate our new collection as they are leaders in the home furnishings industry.”

Judith Leiber Couture furniture collection Credits: Judith Leiber Couture

The 30-piece home collection includes bedroom furniture, sofas, dining tables, accent tables, chairs, credenzas and etageres, featuring hand-painted embellishments, polished brass, and mother-of-pearl accents to pay homage to the fashion brand’s signature bags.

Ed Teplitz, president at Theodore Alexander, added: “The home industry has long recognized the interwoven dance that fashion and home play in our creative designs.

"This collection brings those commonalities to reality by uniting the creativity of two beloved brands to release an exquisite collection for our loyal and discerning clientele. To say we are proud of the result is an understatement.”

The Judith Leiber Couture furniture collection will debut at High Point Market from April 12 to 17 and will be available to buy in autumn 2024 at theordorealexander.com and select retailers.