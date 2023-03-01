Juicy Couture launches a peer-to-peer resale marketplace

Fashion and lifestyle brand Juicy Couture is teaming up with Recurate, a leader in circular economy technology, to launch its own peer-to-peer resale marketplace.

Through the ‘Rejuiced’ platform, Juicy Couture will allow customers to sell their previously owned apparel and accessories directly on the brand’s e-commerce platform.

To sell on the platform, users will need to submit their own product photos and description and select a recommended price for their items, which will then be authenticated and approved by Juicy Couture before they appear on the resale page.

Once sold, the seller will receive a prepaid shipping label to send the item to the buyer, and once received, the seller will be reimbursed with store credit.

Natasha Fishman, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of marketing at Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), owner of the Juicy Couture brand, said in a statement: “Juicy Couture is one of the most sought-after brands in thrift shops and second-hand marketplaces in our portfolio, which is a testament to its enduring connection to pop culture.

“Circular fashion is important to Juicy consumers, and we are incredibly pleased to partner with Recurate’s best-in-class platform to bring resale to the world of Juicy.”

Adam Siegel, co-founder and chief executive at Recurate, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Juicy Couture on the launch of their pre-owned marketplace, Rejuiced.

“Juicy Couture is an iconic casual luxury brand with a rich heritage and reputation for quality design. The launch of Rejuiced provides the brand with the opportunity to extend the lifetime of their products while at the same time providing their customers with a streamlined resale process.”