Juicy Couture partners with K&S for outerwear collection

Juicy Couture, a subsidiary of Authentic Brands Group (ABG), is teaming up with New York-based outerwear specialist, K&S to design, manufacture and sell Juicy Couture women’s outerwear.

The debut collection of Juicy Couture women’s outerwear will launch for autumn 2019 and will include 3D quilted down puffers, tailored wool military pea coats and maxi length wrap coats.

In a press release, Juicy Couture added that the collection drew inspiration from 60’s Mod influence and the selection of soft vegan sherpas, printed shearlings and fuzzy furs come in vibrant colours and signature animal prints. While tailored designs, including a wool military pea coats and a maxi length British tweed wrap coat were inspired by Carnaby Street in London.

“We are confident that our partnership with K&S Outerwear will help to complement and expand the existing Juicy Couture business,” said Jarrod Weber, president of brand at ABG in a statement.

The autumn/winter 2019 Juicy Couture outerwear collection will be unveiled during New York’s Fashion Market Week in January.

Images: courtesy of Juicy Couture