Julia Kontogruni to enter Chinese market

Bridal design house Julia Kontogruni has announced a partnership with high-end wedding dress retailer, Grace Kelly to enter the Chinese market for the first time.

The Austrian handmade wedding dress brand, known for designing gowns with elaborate form and details including lace, Italian silk, and hand embroidery, will be introducing jointly-designed wedding dresses for Asian brides as part of its partnership with Grace Kelly.

The gowns will be highlighted at Grace Kelly, referred to as the ‘Galeries Lafayette’ of the wedding dress market, which has 45 shops around the world and serves 140,000 brides a year. Julia Kontogruni bridal will sit alongside brands including Berta, Milla Nova, Marchesa, Dior, Elie Saab, Choi Jae Hoon, Atelier Pronovias, Riki Dalal and Lee Seung Jin.

"Grace Kelly is not only a powerful brand bringing together the world's high-end dresses buyers, but also a network of shops and an expansive high-end wedding dresses rental platform that has always been at the forefront of fashion. Julia Kontogruni is thrilled to have entered into this partnership with Grace Kelly and is optimistic about what the future portends. The design house plans to add to the lineup of dresses specially designed for Asian brides,” said the bridal brand in a statement.

The bridal line for Asian brides, which is being jointly-created with Grace Kelly, will feature precious materials such as glass beads, gold and silver thread and crystal, added the bridal design house, with the first drop expected to launch in April.

Image: courtesy of Julia Kontogruni