Justin Alexander Group launches new “quiet luxury” bridal brand

American-owned bridal fashion house, Justin Alexander Group, has added another bridal brand to its portfolio, called Poeza, tailored to offer a “refined and intentional perspective to the modern bridal landscape”.

In a statement, Justin Alexander states that Poeza has been introduced for the bride who values “understated sophistication over trend-driven design,” and adds a “new era of quiet luxury in bridal fashion,” to its growing bridal portfolio, which includes Justin Alexander Signature, Justin Alexander, Adore by Justin Alexander, Poeza, Lillian West, Sincerity Bridal, Thanks&Goodluck, as well as luxury partners Viktor&Rolf Mariage and Savannah Miller.

Justin Alexander Group: Poeza ‘Chapter I: Dawn’ collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group

With a focus on architectural, sculpted silhouettes with luxury fabrics, Poeza is defined by its “quiet elegance and poetry,” and takes its name from “poezja,” the Polish word for poetry, while also drawing inspiration from William Shakespeare’s 'Sonnet 116,' which argues that true love is an eternal and unshakeable force.

The brand debuted during New York Bridal Fashion Week and is rooted in the idea of “a verse she wears,” positioning each gown as an expression of the bride’s story through fabric, silhouette and form, embracing minimalism, and highlighting precision tailoring and elevated fabrication.

Justin Alexander Group: Poeza ‘Chapter I: Dawn’ collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group

“Poeza was created for the intentional bride who is drawn not to maximalism, but to something more deliberate, romantic, and enduring,” explains Justin Warshaw, chief executive of Justin Alexander Group. “She wants a gown that feels timeless yet luxurious while remaining personal and modern.”

The debut collection, ‘Chapter I: Dawn,’ leans into the idea of minimalism and thoughtful construction with bridal gowns, balancing softness with structure with sculpted waists, exposed corsetry, fluid draping, dimensional florals and refined embellishment.

Justin Alexander Group: Poeza ‘Chapter I: Dawn’ collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group

The American bridal house adds that Poeza will be a targeted luxury bridal brand, dropping one collection a year, featuring around 16 to 18 gowns to reinforce a “curated and exclusive approach to design”. Customisation will also play an important role with the collection, with Justin Alexander allowing retailers to offer a more tailored, client-specific experience, which it adds has become an “increasingly important lever in the luxury bridal space”.

Poeza will begin with a trunk show debut at Kleinfield Bridal in New York City in September 2026, followed by an expansion into five US retailers in December 2026. Retail prices will range from 4,000 to 8,500 US dollars.

Justin Alexander Group: Poeza ‘Chapter I: Dawn’ collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group

Justin Alexander Group: Poeza ‘Chapter I: Dawn’ collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group

Justin Alexander Group: Poeza ‘Chapter I: Dawn’ collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group

Justin Alexander Group: Poeza ‘Chapter I: Dawn’ collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group

Justin Alexander Group: Poeza ‘Chapter I: Dawn’ collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group