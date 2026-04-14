Justin Alexander Group launches premium flower girl brand

American bridal fashion house, Justin Alexander Group, which is marking its 80th anniversary this year, has launched a new premium occasionwear brand for flower girls, designed to redefine the children’s category through a couture lens.

Fable by Justin Alexander offers heirloom-inspired dresses designed for flower girls and special occasions, bringing “bridal-level detail to the forefront” to elevate occasionwear for young girls.

Fable by Justin Alexander SS27 debut collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group

The debut 18-piece spring/summer 2027 collection, ‘Written in the Stars,’ is rooted in couture-level detailing and whimsical storytelling, while maintaining a sense of charm and nostalgia, with flower girl dresses crafted from Mikado, airy organza, heritage lace, and floral brocade fabrications alongside playful details, such as structured bows, voluminous puff sleeves, capes, and subtle butterfly motifs.

Fable by Justin Alexander SS27 debut collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group

“Rooted in the emotional narrative of weddings, the collection captures the magic of the flower girl moment - where innocence, tradition, and storytelling converge,” explains the bridal fashion house in the press release. “Each design is imagined as a keepsake, blending nostalgia with modern refinement.”

Distribution for the new category will span bridal boutiques, select speciality retailers, and e-commerce, signalling a strategic expansion beyond traditional bridal channels.

Fable by Justin Alexander SS27 debut collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group

This is the latest launch from the Justin Alexander Group, which earlier this month unveiled a “new era of quiet luxury in bridal fashion,” with its Poeza bridal brand focused on architectural, sculpted silhouettes and luxury fabrics.

The Justin Alexander Group, headquartered in New Jersey, features bridal brands including Justin Alexander Signature, Justin Alexander, Adore by Justin Alexander, Lillian West, Sincerity Bridal, Thanks&Goodluck, alongside luxury partners Viktor&Rolf Mariage and Savannah Miller.

Fable by Justin Alexander SS27 debut collection Credits: Justin Alexander Group