Justin Bieber launches clothing brand Skylrk

Pop star Justin Bieber officially launched the first collection of his clothing brand, Skylrk, on Thursday. The collection consists of colourful apparel, footwear and accessories. Prices for items in the collection range from 49 euros for a beanie to 225 euros for sunglasses.

The brand’s launch follows Bieber’s creative collaboration with Finn Rush-Taylor, Skylrk’s head designer. Taylor is known for his 3D-printed shoe designs. The slides from the first collection are 3D-printed. Taylor previously worked as a designer for Adidas, Puma and Crocs.

Skylrk is Bieber’s first fully independent venture in fashion. This follows his departure from Drew House, the clothing brand he co-founded in 2019. In April 2025, he publicly severed ties with Drew House. He announced via a series of Instagram posts that the brand no longer aligned with his personal life.

The clothing brand was reportedly founded in 2023 by Bieber and fashion entrepreneur Neima Khaila.