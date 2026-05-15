JW Anderson unveils collaboration with Diadora

British fashion and lifestyle label JW Anderson, from designer Jonathan Anderson, has unveiled its first collaboration with Diadora, the heritage Italian sportswear and footwear brand.

The collaboration focuses on Diadora’s ‘Equipe’ trainer, first created by the Italian brand in 1975 for elite running athletes. Anderson has reimagined this archival style in four colourways.

JW Anderson x Diadora campaign Credits: JW Anderson

The slim-silhouette unisex trainers feature coloured suede panels, a swallowtail toe, and a heel-wrapping outsole, and have been elevated in four bold colours: Green Night, Navy Peony, Empire Red, and Princess Blue.

Each trainer also features JW Anderson logo-branded hardware and laces.

The limited-edition collection is available to purchase from JW Anderson stores in London, Milan and Tokyo, online at jwanderson.com and Diadora.com, and Nordstrom. The trainers retail for 340 pounds / 390 euros / 470 US dollars.

JW Anderson x Diadora campaign Credits: JW Anderson