JW Anderson unveils collaboration with Persol

JW Anderson is launching eight Persol sunglasses for spring/summer 2022, including for the first time a Persol model made from recycled acetates.

“I have always been a fan of Persol,” said Jonathan Anderson, founder and creative director of JW Anderson in a statement. “They are a design classic; I wear them all the time. The craftsmanship and quality is amazing. They remind me of mid-century furniture design and their classic design inspired the colour combinations.”

The capsule JW Anderson x Persol collection features two styles, the original 649 and disruptive profile of the 0009 with experimental colour effects.

The 0009, featuring a four-lens frame design, has been designed with two-tone frame colourways in a genderfluid palette of blue and pink, black and white, dark and light green or orange and light blue.

While the classic 649, which has been created using recycled acetate for the first time, has been given a contemporary print effect look with bold red and blue or iconic amber and blue combinations, to elegant Havana and pink or tortoise tones.

Image: courtesy of JW Anderson x Persol by Tyler Mitchell

To highlight the collection, Anderson worked with Jamaican-American hair artist Jawara Wauchope and American photographer Tyler Mitchell on the campaign. Each model wears an elaborate hair sculpture that has been designed to echo the contours of the 649 and 0009 sunglasses.

“I really wanted to work with Tyler. He is such an incredible artist and photographer. I wanted images that became kind of poetic miniatures, almost like windows. I love what Jawara does as well. His hairstyles are amazing and helped creature this incredible portraiture that you somehow can’t place in time,” added Anderson.

Each style in the JW Anderson x Persol collection comes in an exclusive Persol JW Anderson leather case, fine linen pouch and blue print box.

Image: courtesy of JW Anderson x Persol by Tyler Mitchell