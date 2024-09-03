K-3 launches fragrance collection with Scent Beauty

K-3, the luxury home and lifestyle brand co-founded by the late Japanese designer Kenzo Takada and his partner Jonathan Bouchet Manheim, has launched a fragrance collection with Scent Beauty, Inc.

The three exclusive unisex fragrances have been created as an ode to Kenzo Takada’s philosophy and life, honouring his creativity, while taking inspiration from the contemporary feel of K-3’s existing collections.

The scents have been created in collaboration with two esteemed perfumers from DSM-Firmenich to evoke sensory moments from Takada’s journey. New York-based Clément Gavarry has created the fresh 39 Blue Moss and floral 64 Gardenia, while the woody 85 Tonka has been imagined by Dubai-based Hamid Merati-Kashani.

39 Blue Moss takes its name from Takada’s birth year, 1939, and is inspired by his childhood memories, featuring a botanical scent that evokes the freshness of Japanese gardens and the woods that surround the Hyogo region with notes of sparkling bergamot, blooming jasmine, and fresh moss.

64 Gardenia is a white floral bouquet of jasmine, roses, and gardenia flowers designed as a tribute to Takada’s arrival in Marseille, France in 1964, a place which captured his heart and became his home.

The final scent, 85 Tonka is an enveloping spiced woody scent, referencing 1985, the year that Takada conceived his traditional Japanese house in Paris. Sandalwood and tonka beans are combined to offer a warm contrast against the green cardamom and cypriol heart, while hints of smoked cade and creamy vanilla “evoke the mystery and comfort of Takada’s secret paradise”.

The new K-3 fragrance collection will be available on K-3.com and ScentBeauty.com ahead of a store roll in the EU, the Middle East and Latin America in the autumn. Priced 150 euros / 180 US dollars for 100ml.