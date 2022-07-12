K-Swiss ventures into Formula 1 with McLaren Racing

Los Angeles-based heritage footwear brand K-Swiss has signed a multi-year partnership deal with Formula 1’s McLaren Racing as it looks to expand its presence and introduce new, global consumers.

The partnership starts in 2023 and will include a premium K-Swiss and McLaren collection, which celebrates both brands’ heritage, featuring footwear and an assortment of apparel for consumers. The premium line will be available to purchase on Kswiss.com, McLaren.com and select retailers in spring 2023.

K-Swiss will also supply performance-based footwear to McLaren Racing’s pit crew and engineers on the racetrack before they are available to the public.

Dave Grange, international brand president at K-Swiss, said in a statement: “We are honoured to be part of this exciting new and multi-year partnership and are looking forward to be joining McLaren on the racetrack.

“Each brand boasts a heritage that reflects the other’s, replete with perseverance, innovation, and excellence. We hope that with this new partnership we develop a new base of loyalists and extend our legacies further.”

Lindsey Eckhouse, director of licensing, e-commerce and esports at McLaren Racing, added: “It is a pleasure to welcome K-Swiss to the McLaren Racing family and Formula 1. We are excited to work with a brand which has such a strong heritage and can provide our team with footwear that is reliable with a focus on performance while looking fantastic. I can’t wait for the release of the collection.”