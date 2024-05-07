K-Way to debut eyewear with Marcolin

French fashion brand K-Way, owned by Turin-based group BasicNet SpA, known for its rain jackets, is venturing into eyewear with Marcolin.

K-Way has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Marcolin for the design, production, and worldwide distribution of K-Way brand sunglasses, optical frames, ski goggles and eyewear for kids.

The six-year licensing deal comes into effect on January 1, 2025, and runs until December 31, 2030. The first collection will debut for spring/summer 2025 and then become available worldwide by distribution through a network of selected stores.

The move, Marcolin said in a statement, reinforces the eyewear manufacturer’s presence in the lifestyle segment and expands its license portfolio.