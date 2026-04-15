Kane Footwear signs its first partnership with an NFL athlete

Kane Footwear, which focuses on active recovery shoes, is strengthening its ties to professional sports after naming Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans defensive end and 2023 NFL defensive Rookie of the Year, as its first NFL athlete.

John Gagliardi, founder and chief executive of Kane Footwear, said in a statement: “We’ve waited a long time to find the right professional partner for Kane, and we wanted to work with an athlete that understood the benefits of our shoes and already wore Kane as part of their preparation.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more talented and dedicated athlete to join our roster and set the bar for performance at Kane. Kane has always been inspired by elite athletes; we take their feedback seriously, and it helps us build better products. Having Will Anderson Jr. as a part of the team will give us even further insight on where we can improve and innovate to make recovery seamless and impactful for athletes everywhere.”

The American footwear brand adds that the partnership with Anderson Jr. originates “organically” from the NFL player's personal recovery journey, where he wore Kane Footwear’s ‘Revive’ products in his post-activity recovery routine.

Anderson Jr. added: “Kane has been an integral part of my recovery routine for years. Prioritising recovery in all off-field moments is vital for me to stay healthy and perform at my best. Kane makes the process of recovering my feet and legs easy, even when I'm on the move.”

Kane Footwear x Will Anderson Jr Credits: Kane Footwear

The partnership follows Kane Footwear’s Revive OB launch, the brand’s first open-backed recovery shoe, inspired by professional athletes and the team sports world, and designed for “in-between activity moments”.

Kane Footwear’s recovery shoes are designed with Dr Daniel Geller, the brand’s chief medical officer, podiatrist, and foot and ankle surgeon, to provide active recovery benefits for the feet and legs. Key features include raised footbed nodes to activate blood flow and pressure points, a lightweight slip-on design that comfortably captures the heel, arch, and instep, smooth transferability and energy from heel to toes, dual-density construction for generous cushioning and active support, and oversized channels and siped soles to provide flexibility and traction.