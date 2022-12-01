Kappa releases first US ski and snowboard collection

Italian sportswear brand Kappa has unveiled the first winter collection for the US Ski and Snowboard team after it signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the country in May to kit out the team for the next 10 years.

Produced by Kappa’s research and development centre, the first ski and snowboard collection available in-store offers an activewear version of the racing clothes worn by the athletes on the US team including ski jackets and pants, T-shirts, tracksuits, and accessories.

Other pieces in the collection include an ultra-light down jacket, a fleece sweater, heat-sealed windproof and waterproof down jacket, a visor hat and a wool hat in dark navy blue with US Ski and Snowboard team logos. Kappa is also releasing a few exclusive items in white and red, designed to represent the colours of the Stars and Stripes.

Image: Kappa

The partnership with Kappa marks the first time that a single outerwear and racing suit brand appears on the uniforms of all the winter sports teams of the US Ski and Snowboard team covering alpine ski, snowboard, freestyle, freeski and cross country.

To celebrate the launch, Kappa tapped six young athletes from the US team including alpine skier Bella Wright, freestyle moguls skier Kai Owens, freeskier Jay Riccomini, cross country skier Luke Jager and up-and-coming athletes Izzy Worthington and Bo Giddings to star in the advertising campaign.

The US Ski and Snowboard collection is available online at Kappa.com and in-store.

Image: Kappa

Image: Kappa