Kareena Kapoor is the new face of women’s ethnic brand Imara

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the new brand ambassador for Imara, a women’s ethnic wear brand. Imara is a part of Universal Sportsbiz’s fashion apparel portfolio. The fashion line has been conceptualized as a contemporary interpretation of the conventional and offers a refreshing take on ethnic designs. Imara finds inspiration in India’s rich heritage and has reinterpreted these timeless designs with an eye to the future of Indian fashion. The brand has a progressive take on ethnic wear and the classic ethnic pieces have modern silhouettes. The target audience is a woman who is modern, fierce and independent. The brand loves experimenting with classic silhouettes by adding that contemporary twist so that the woman of today can make Imara a part of her everyday wardrobe. Imara has moved from ethnic wear to ethno chic fashion.

The brand felt celebrity endorsement would help consumers gain confidence in Imara. It and would add more weight to the brand because a celebrity lend their name only if they believe the products are of great quality, top notch aesthetic and something they see themselves using.