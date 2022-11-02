Karen Millen partners with reselling service Thrift+

High street fashion brand Karen Millen has partnered with resale service Thrift+.

Thrift+, a company founded to make the charity shopping experience as good as the best online clothes retailers, helps to clear out consumer wardrobes with a hassle-free service to recirculate garments.

Karen Millen in a statement said each time something is re-homed, there’s the chance to earn credits that can be redeemed as vouchers, spent on pre-loved clothes with Thrift+, or donated to a charity of choice.

Upon purchasing with Karen Millen, customers will have the option to add a ThriftBag to their orders. Once received, they will be able to fill the bag with pre-loved clothes and return to Thrift+.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Thrift+. Quality and longevity of clothing, alongside contributing to a circular economy are all extremely important values to our customer. We know that they’ll be happy to have access to this seamless opportunity, giving their unwanted clothes a new lease of life,” said Natasha Hackett, Karen Millen Brand Director

“Thrift+’s mission is to get unworn clothes back into circulation and prevent fashion waste. Partnerships are crucial to help us get there, and we’re delighted to work alongside the team at Karen Millen as they work towards circularity,” said Thrift+ CEO and Founder Joe Metcalfe.

Thrift+, a certified B Corp, was launched in 2017 and has raised over 1,8 million pounds for charity. One full ThriftBag of clothes equates to approximately 20 pounds in donations. Retailers including Farfetch, Asos, Fenwick and Gymshark have all partnered with Thrift+, whose service has developed a new circularity model to reduce impact, while at the same time monetising the growing demand for pre-owned fashion.