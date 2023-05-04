Karen Millen returns to the brand she founded for a capsule collection

Karen Millen, the British fashion designer and founder of the Karen Millen brand, has returned to her namesake label after nearly two decades. The designer has collaborated with the brand's new creative team to launch a one-off capsule collection that pays homage to the brand's evolution from its inception in the 1980s to the present day.

The collection features a range of wardrobe essentials, from classic white shirts to modern, colorful tailoring. The line also includes dresses with prints constructed in collaboration with the in-house design team, and interchangeable co-ord pieces that are perfect for the warmer seasons. The Karen Millen brand director, Natasha Hackett, described the collection as a fusion of both past KM pieces and the designer's personal style, resulting in a collection of wardrobe icons that can be enjoyed for years to come.

Karen Millen OBE, who departed from her brand in 2004, expressed her excitement at returning to the design process and working with a creative team again. She explained that the experience has reignited her passion for the fashion industry and reminded her of how much she has missed it.

The collection is a limited edition release, available exclusively online and in select Karen Millen stores. It marks a significant moment in the history of the Karen Millen brand, with the return of its founder and the collaboration of a new creative team, showcasing the brand's evolution over the past four decades.