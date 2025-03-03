Karhu launches US resale programme

Finnish athletic footwear brand Karhu has launched a US resale programme powered by Archive, the technology platform that powers resale businesses for more than 50 brands globally, including The North Face, Oscar de la Renta, New Balance, and Dr. Martens.

The resale programme is called Karhu Renewed and has been designed to extend the lifecycle of Karhu products by reselling lightly worn or like-new returns routed directly from Karhu's exclusive wholesale partner.

Huub Valkenburg, chief executive of Karhu Holding, said in a statement: “Karhu has always been a brand defined by innovation, and our resale partnership with Archive underscores our commitment to shaping the future of sustainable footwear.

"Karhu Renewed helps us to extend the lifecycle of our products, reinforcing our belief that durability goes hand in hand with sustainability. This initiative not only enhances customer engagement but also strengthens our ability to meet sustainability goals and drive growth in key markets."

The initiative will implement Archive’s custom Warehouse Management System (WMS) flow, which will allow Karhu to efficiently track, process, and resell returned products and unlock a new revenue stream while optimising returns management.

Karhu will send all the resale items directly to its exclusive wholesale partner Tersus Solutions, which offers the world's most advanced liquid CO2-based waterless cleaning technology alongside a full suite of textile reclamation and resale logistics services. Once processed, the shoes will then be listed on the Karhu Renewed site. Karhu’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce returns will follow the same process, ensuring all items are similarly cleaned, repaired if necessary, and made available for resale.

Emily Gittins, co-founder and chief executive of Archive, added: “Karhu has a long-standing history of innovation and excellence, and this partnership marks a pivotal moment in redefining how returns and resale programs can drive both revenue and sustainability.

“By combining Archive’s advanced resale technology with Karhu’s legacy of craftsmanship and its invaluable wholesale relationship, we’re not just creating a more efficient returns process—we’re also unlocking a powerful opportunity to keep high-quality footwear in the market and attract a new customer demographic. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how brands can build circularity into their business models in ways that are both impactful and profitable.”