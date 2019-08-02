Karl Lagerfeld might get Met retrospective

He might have been no fan of retrospectives himself, but Karl Lagerfeld might be getting his own at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2022. Any homage to the legendary designer, who toward the end of his life was creative director of three labels including Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous label, is expected to be larger than life. Lagerfeld was well known for continuously transforming the Grande Palais several times a year for his Chanel runway shows into grandiose fashion spectacles.

With the potential retrospective being three years out, the word is mum on the exhibit, as The Met does not comment on potential future exhibitions. However, this would mark the second time in history that Karl Lagerfeld's designs have gotten special focus from The Met. In 2005, the museum hosted an exhibit focused on Chanel, where at the time, Lagerfeld had been creative director for 22 years.

Despite all of his years in the spotlight, Lagerfeld never wanted a big fuss over his death. He gave instructions for his funeral to be limited to industry friends and colleagues and to be held at The Grand Palais. An entire retrospective dedicated to the designer would be the greatest posthumous ode to him imaginable.

While the 2022 Costume Institute exhibit is three years away, and people are still salivating over their current exhibit, Camp, the possibility of an exhibit dedicated to one of the most renowned designers in history would be both welcomed and deserved.

Picture: Bertrand Guay / AFP