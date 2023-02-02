Karl Lagerfeld unveils Donald Duck capsule collection

Karl Lagerfeld is collaborating with Disney to celebrate 100 years of the company with a capsule collection featuring a sketch of Donald Duck by the late designer from the early 2000s.

Launching on February 23 on Karl.com and at select retailers globally, the capsule collection features Lagerfeld’s tribute to Donald Duck sketched in 2004, with the iconic Disney character dressed like the designer in dark sunglasses, jeans, a black blazer, and a high-collar shirt.

Image: Karl Lagerfeld; Disney x Karl Lagerfeld

The upcoming Disney x Karl Lagerfeld capsule will re-use this rare and one-of-a-kind Donald Duck sketch on a range of “playful essentials and bold outerwear,” including sweatshirts, jeans, joggers, denim jackets, T-shirts, bomber jackets, bags and sneakers.

The sketch appears in various forms and sizes across the capsule, repeating as an all-over print on various styles, peeking over the pocket of T-shirts and standing large and central on jumpers. The collection also features the quintessential white shirt, a branded bomber jacket and a trench coat, as well as a backpack and handbag.

The brand also notes that several pieces in the collaboration are made with sustainable materials, including organic cotton and recycled polyester, created from pre- and post-consumer or post-industrial waste materials.

