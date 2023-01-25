Katchin the new marketplace for jewellery and watches launches

A new global marketplace created specifically for jewellery and watches, Katchin has launched in the UK, backed by the Fossil Group.

Katchin aims to offer consumers a new way to shop for accessories, bringing together “the most sought-after names together in a one-stop-shop” alongside curated content and how-to-style guides.

The platform, built by leading enterprise marketplace technology company Mirakl in partnership with the Fossil Group, launches with more than 70 brands, from well-established names to up-and-coming designers, including Emporio Armani and Issey Miyake, as well as jewellery and watch specialists, like Otazu, Ania Haie, Rotary and Festina.

Image: Katchin; marketplace for jewellery and watches

The concept at shopkatchin.com has been driven by insights from global research, explains Katchin, to meet the consumer’s “longing for a deeper connection to the products they buy through storytelling and a content-driven approach”.

This will translate into featuring origin stories behind its brands and an evolving range of curated style edits, how-to inspiration and gift guides. It will also showcase a unique approach to categorisation, which allows its product range to be discovered through expansive category filters, such as stone type, material and a range of watch movement types.

Katchin adds that in Western Europe alone, the jewellery and watch sectors are predicted to grow between 5 and 7 percent in the next year, representing roughly 13 billion Euros in consumer spending. The curated marketplace is looking to capitalise on this growth with planned expansion into France and Germany in 2023.

Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and co-chief executive at Mirakl, said in a statement: “Marketplaces are growing at twice the rate of overall e-commerce, and this acceleration is being driven by innovative new marketplaces like Katchin. By choosing the curated marketplace model, Katchin will be able to exceed shoppers' expectations for a large selection of jewellery and watch brands, while maintaining control over the customer experience.

“Mirakl is thrilled to partner with Fossil Group to power the first-ever marketplace created specifically for jewellery and watches, and we look forward to supporting Katchin's global expansion.”

Image: Katchin; marketplace for jewellery and watches

Holly Briedis, executive vice president, chief digital officer at Fossil Group, added: "Katchin represents a shift in how accessories are presented, and Fossil Group is proud to support this step for the jewellery and watch categories that aligns with how consumers want to shop.

“The platform enables product discovery in a way that seems to be missing in the marketplace today - inspired, contextualised, and “built for” these categories. We are thrilled to be the backing partner of Katchin and to support accessories lovers in their shopping journey."