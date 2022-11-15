Kate Barnét collaborates with influencer Charlotte Jacklin

Sleepwear brand Kate Barnét has launched a capsule collection of vintage-inspired pyjamas with content creator Charlotte Jacklin.

The Kate Barnét x Charlotte Jacklin collection features three pairs of classic cotton pyjamas that have been designed to showcase Jacklin’s love of stripes, gingham, floral and pink.

Each pair is made with 100 percent cotton, utilising dead stock fabric where possible, and have been digitally printed to save on energy and water.

Kate Barnét has also extended the size range of its offering for this collection from XS / UK 6-8 to an XXXL / 24-26 to ensure it is as size-inclusive as possible.

Image: Kate Barnét x Charlotte Jacklin

Commenting on the collaboration, Jacklin said in a statement: "If you know one thing about me, it's that the second I get home and know I am done leaving the house for the day, I will change into my pyjamas immediately. I love feeling relaxed and switching my clothes signals to my brain it's time to relax.

“This collaboration with Kate Barnét has been so much fun to work on, I've created three of my dream designs, I wanted them to feel like pyjamas of yesteryear brought into the modern day in my favourite hues of pink and green."

Kate Barnét x Charlotte Jacklin pyjamas, priced at 79 pounds, are available from the brand’s website katebarnet.com.