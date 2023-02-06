Kate Spade celebrates 30th anniversary with Pantone collaboration

Kate Spade New York has unveiled its own colour 'Kate Spade Green' in collaboration with Pantone, the global authority on colour.

The newly minted green hue, developed by Pantone, pays homage to Kate Spade’s heritage as the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary and will be integrated across consumer touchpoints starting in spring 2023, including a capsule collection.

‘Kate Spade Green’ takes inspiration from the green colour that has become synonymous with the fashion brand and evokes its “spirit of possibility and optimism,” explains the brand in the press release.

Liz Fraser, chief executive and brand president of Kate Spade New York, said in a statement: “Green has such significance for our brand and heritage. It has become a true signature of the Kate Spade New York personality, capturing a sense of freshness and ease, principles that define our unique style.

“The colour green speaks to our desire to express, explore and experiment. It signifies renewal and is symbolic of new beginnings, and as we look back on the past 30 years of Kate Spade, what we want to celebrate most is the vibrance and optimism that this brand has always represented and use that as a jumping off point for our future.”

Image: Kate Spade New York; ‘Kate Spade Green’

Kate Spade New York partners with Pantone to create ‘Kate Spade Green’ colour

The exclusive ‘Kate Spade Green’ capsule collection will span across ready-to-wear, handbags, jewellery, footwear, home products, sunglasses and the watch category. It will include new styles, including a reimagined version of the brand’s beloved 1993 timeless Sam Icon bag, as well as a limited-edition journal and mug featuring the Pantone colour swatch.

In addition, the green hue will be showcased within a refreshed Kate Spade store design concept that is set to roll out globally and will be featured on updated packaging, including the brand’s shoppers, boxes, garment and dust bags.

Laurie Pressman, vice-president of the Pantone Color Institute, added: “Kate Spade New York has always recognised the invaluable role colour plays in creating a strong and recognisable brand visual identity, so to be able to collaborate with them on the development of an official ‘Kate Spade Green’ colour standard in honour of their 30th anniversary was very exciting for us.

“A vibrant and vital green hue connected with newness, youth and growth, ‘Kate Spade Green’ represents the spirit of promise and possibilities. Infused with the optimism of a sunny yellow, ‘Kate Spade Green’ enlightens us, igniting our curiosity and encouraging us to see the world in new ways.”

Image: Kate Spade New York; ‘Kate Spade Green’

Kate Spade to celebrate 30th anniversary

During its anniversary year, ‘Kate Spade Green’ will replace the iconic pink clover branding, packaging and storefronts as part of Kate Spade’s plan to usher in a new chapter for the global lifestyle brand. The brand has collaborated with strategy and design consultancy Sylvain on the new packaging design, identity system and green campaign concept and execution.

From this month, Kate Spade New York will unveil the use of ‘Kate Spade Green’ in flagship stores and public-facing experiences for consumers to partake in first-hand. This will include takeovers in Kate Spade’s Tokyo – Ginza store, including a photo booth experience until June, and the introduction of dedicated areas of the Rockefeller Center in New York and Ala Moana Center in Honolulu stores.

The green shade will also be incorporated into the brand’s new store design concepts, with recent and upcoming openings including Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Kaohsiung Hanshin Arena Shopping Plaza in Taiwan and Oakbrook Center in Illinois.

Additionally, to coincide with the start of New York Fashion Week, a selection of New York’s signature taxi cabs will be wrapped in ‘Kate Spade Green’ alongside other heritage brand codes, including stripes and polka-dots. Consumers can catch the taxi cabs driving through Manhattan neighbourhoods from February 10 until the brand’s presentation on February 16.