Kate Spade New York appoints Tyla as new global ambassador

Kate Spade New York has named South African singer Tyla as its global brand ambassador, with the two-time Grammy winner set to front the brand's fall 2026 campaign. Tyla will make her debut in the campaign, which the brand says centres on its "Spark Something Beautiful" ethos and nods to her second album, '"A*Pop," released in July.

The partnership will run across brand campaigns, social content and in-store advertising, according to Kate Spade.

“Tyla radiates what Kate Spade New York is all about: joy, optimism, and a confidence that lifts everyone around her,” said Eva Erdmann, CEO and brand president, Kate Spade New York. “From her music to her personal style, she makes people feel something. That’s rare. And she’s doing it at a pivotal moment in her career — a new album, a new chapter, and the world watching. We’re thrilled to have her with us as we spark something beautiful, together.”

Tyla's "Chanel" single has drawn more than 150 million video views. She won her first Grammy in 2024 for "Water" and a second in 2026 for "Push 2 Start," both in the best African music performance category.

A new era at Kate Spade New York

The signing comes as owner Tapestry, the US group that also owns Coach, works to reverse a prolonged decline at Kate Spade, whose sales have fallen for successive quarters. On July 22, Tapestry announced the appointment of Jonathan Saunders as Kate Spade New York's newest executive creative director. He will be responsible for modernising the brand's signature style of youthful femininity.

"Jonathan shares our consumer obsession, and he understands the heart of our brand. He’s also a collaborative leader and I’m excited to work together to introduce an uplifting vision of luxury to a new generation of consumers," Erdmann said.