Kate Spade unveils 10-metre Christmas tree in London

Kate Spade New York has unveiled a Christmas tree in the heart of Waterloo train station in London.

The 10-metre-high installation has been crafted using giant branded gift-wrapped boxes in Kate Spade’s signature green hue, reminiscent of a traditional tree and incorporating the accessory brand’s “joyful, seasonal brand accents, like spots and stripes”.

The spectacle is also brought to life with animations, including a working model train set journeying around the tree across different levels and a light display which will illuminate every hour.

In a statement, Kate Spade said that the immersive experience has been designed to invite “London to spread joy, welcoming one and all to celebrate the holiday season”.

The sculpture marks the first fashion brand to display a holiday tree at the landmark location in Waterloo and will be viewable until January 6, 2024.

Kate Spade New York Christmas Tree, Waterloo train station, London Credits: Kate Spade New York