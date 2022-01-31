Keds announced as "Official Sole" of New York Fashion Week

Keds is entering partnership with IMG and New York Fashion Week: The Shows for 2022. Keds has been named the 'Official Sole of NYFW,' with the brand debuting new and exclusive footwear collections in both the spring and fall of 2022. Beginning in February, a wide array of new footwear styles will debut during New York Fashion Week.

Keds' first innovative collaboration will kick off with buzzy fashion brand Maisie Wilen. Maisie Schloss, a Parsons School of Design alumni, formerly was named a womenswear designer at Kanye West's fashion brand Yeezy ahead of launching her own fashion brand, Maisie Wilen. The exclusive first look of the Keds limited-edition footwear collection will debut during the Maisie Wilen Fashion Week presentation taking place on Saturday, February 12.

"Keds has been the 'sole' of footwear since its beginning in 1916. Our ability to partner with IMG, and innovative designers such as Maisie Schloss, further reinforces our long history of providing Keds consumers with fashionable and fun footwear that transcends age and boundaries," said Jen Lynch, vice president and general manager of Keds. "The partnership with IMG, as well as working with Maisie and her team, has been a joy; something we hope our consumers feel when wearing our product."

The collaborative footwear capsule, available later in 2022, reimagines Keds' silhouettes through Schloss’ aesthetic. "Working with Keds on this remarkable, women-led collaboration has been a dream," said Schloss in a statement. "Keds will help to bring an exciting and fun element to complete each of our presentation looks."

Keds will continue to partner with IMG during September's New York Fashion Week and will reveal another footwear collection later this year. "This partnership will go far beyond New York Fashion Week, and we look forward to bringing these passionate teams together to celebrate creative minds and explore what the future holds," said Patrick Connors, senior vice president of global brand partnerships for IMG's fashion events and properties, in a statement.