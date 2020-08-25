Kenneth Cole and Kane 11 Socks announce collaboration

American designer Kenneth Cole, has announced a collaboration with Kane 11 Socks to launch no-show socks in individual shoe sizes.

Kane 11 Socks said in a statement: “The partnership was established to highlight the brands' common goal of combining innovation, style and comfort.”

Cole creates shoes, clothing and accessories that are functional, modern and versatile and Kane 11 Socks has created socks that fit individual shoe sizes for optimal wear.

The Kane 11 X Kenneth Cole socks are sold four to a pack and are available for 42.50 dollars. The socks come in exact sizes from 7-13 and come in the colours black, white, navy and grey.