Kenzo continues support of tiger conservation with WWF

Kenzo is launching a second capsule collection with WWF, featuring its emblematic tiger as part of its continued support of tiger conservation.

The collection, launching on March 22, features a new tiger graphic across essentials including sweatshirts, T-shirts and tank tops, and have been made using 100 percent organic cotton certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

For each piece sold, Kenzo has pledged to donate 10 US dollars towards its ambitious TX2 goal to double the number of tigers in the wild by 2022, the next Year of the Tiger in the lunar calendar, from the 2010 levels.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, the global population of wild tigers has fallen by over 95 percent, due to rampant poaching and rapid habitat loss, with an estimated 3,200 wild tigers left in 2010.

The collaboration forms part of a broader partnership between Kenzo and WWF as they work together to improve the sustainability of the cotton supply chain and freshwater footprint.

Kenzo x WWF capsule collection launches on March 22 and will be available in Kenzo stores worldwide and online.

Images: courtesy of Kenzo