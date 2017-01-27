Key numbers - How much money Lakme Fashion Week makes

- Simone Preuss |
-
Mumbai - With the start of Lakme Fashion Week just a few days away, FashionUnited asks how much income such an extravagant event generates, how much money visitors spend and how much money the city of Mumbai itself makes? Although Lakme Fashion Week is far from big money spinners like New York and London, based on our calculations the total income made from Lakme Fashion Week is 13.3 million euros (972.5 million rupees).
Key Figures for Lakme Fashion Week
- Number of visitors 15,000
- Total income: 13.3 million euros
- City income: 2.2 million euros
- Business income: 11.1 million euros
- Venue income: 1.7 million euros
- Restaurant income: 2.6 million euros
- Retail income: 6.2 million euros
- Accommodation income: 2.9 million euros
- Average expenditure per visitor: 777 euros
Interested in reading more on how much money Lakme Fashion Week generates? Then click here for the in-depth version.
Image: Sujit Jaiswal /AFP
more news
Most read
-
Myntra adds three news sellers
-
China's online population reaches 731 million
-
G-20 asks countries including India to air views on e-commerce
-
Alibaba revenues jump 54 percent in December quarter
-
Spring Summer 2018 Key Accessories Trends
-
Dollar Industries growing from strength to strength
-
Canadian lingerie brand Blush forays in India