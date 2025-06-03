KFC unveils gravy-inspired fashion collection with Aries

Fried chicken fast food chain KFC has teamed up with London-based streetwear brand Aries to launch a capsule collection described as a “love letter to comfort food and couture”.

The 10-piece ‘Gravy Drip’ capsule collection gives high fashion a “finger lickin’ twist” and draws inspiration from KFC’s gravy, offering hand-dripped leather jackets, digitally printed denim wrapped in Roman banquet-inspired scenes and black T-shirts dripping in golden gravy.

KFC x Aries ‘Gravy Drip’ collection campaign Credits: Aries shot by Douglas Irvine

Commenting on the collaboration, Sofia Prantera, founder of Aries, said in a statement: “We wanted to create something beautifully executed with a subtle touch of irony.

“The idea of reverence, ritual, and indulgence evoked the spirit of a Roman feast and a celebration of excess.”

The limited-edition range, which launches on Aries website on June 4, also includes black sweats with gold detailing, a golden chicken drumstick pendant necklace glazed in gravy-hued enamel, a luxury ceramic gravy boat with a gold-drip spout and embossed logos, and a sticker pack, fusing Roman architecture with tongue-in-cheek chicken iconography.

KFC x Aries ‘Gravy Drip’ leather jacket Credits: Aries

The statement piece from the collection is a distressed leather jacket in deep gravy brown for 1,400 pounds, finished with a Renaissance-inspired back panel with celestial figures presenting chicken drumsticks like prized treasures. Each jacket is also finished with a co-branded gold foil logo and a hand-applied gold drip effect, making every piece one-of-a-kind piece.

This is the latest fashion collaboration from KFC. The fast-food chain has partnered with Sinead Gorey, where models were seen clutching chicken mid-strut on the catwalk, as well as launching wearable accessories with lifestyle brand Loungefly, including drumstick crossbody bags and a co-branded collection with fashion and lifestyle label Hype blending KFC’s tongue-n-cheek slogans and menu with Hype’s bold heritage statements.

KFC x Aries ‘Gravy Drip’ collection campaign Credits: Aries shot by Douglas Irvine

Phoebe Syms, brand manager at KFC UK and Ireland, added: "When we thought about bringing the nation’s gravy obsession into the world of fashion, we knew there was only one brand iconic and fearless enough to do it with us – Aries.

“This is more than just a collab, it’s the ultimate gravy drip, a love letter to our liquid gold."

The KFC x Aries ‘Gravy Drip’ collection is available exclusively from ariesarise.com from June 4. Prices range from 12 to 1,400 pounds.