Kim Kardashian launches haute skincare brand SKKN

Serial entrepreneur and reality star Kim Kardashian is moving into haute beauty. The new brand, called SKKN by Kim, is based around a nine-product skincare routine which the company describes as “sitting at the intersection of elevated simplicity and innovative science.”

Launching June 21st, the range will be available on the brand’s e-commerce website, after announcements were made on its social channels. At the time of writing SKKN’s Instagram had 106,000 followers.

Kardashian is no novice in the beauty sector, having previously launched KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, both of which are currently in hibernation. As Kardashian continues to move into a more high-end product segment, her licensed and mid-market ranges no longer feel aligned with her prestige ambitions.

Prices for the collection are akin to the affordable ranges are Goop, but higher than average. It will be interesting to see how many of Kardashian’s 300 million plus followers will buy into the beauty. A hyaluronic acid serum and a night oil cost 90 dollars and 95 dollars, reported the New York Times, which for many of Kardashian’s fan is unaffordable. The company also said its packaging is recyclable with all products refillable.

For more information visit www.skknbykim.com.