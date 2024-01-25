Kim Kardashian returns as Balenciaga ambassador

Kim Kardashian, the entrepreneur and reality star, has resumed her role as an ambassador for Balenciaga, as confirmed by her recent Instagram posts featuring a campaign lensed by Inez & Vinoodh. The images depict Kardashian in what appears to be a museum-style closet surrounded by Balenciaga bags and shoes, garnering over 1 million likes and ensuring widespread reach for the brand.

Balenciaga highlighted Kardashian's involvement in various fashion events, including walking at the brand's 51st haute couture presentation and attending the 2021 Met Gala dressed in custom Balenciaga. Kardashian also emphasised their longstanding relationship, rooted in mutual trust and a shared commitment to innovation in design under Creative Director Demna.

While the brand's press release omitted recent controversies surrounding Balenciaga's 2022 holiday season advertising campaign, which featured children alongside bondage objects, Kardashian expressed her excitement about the brand's direction and her role as its ambassador.

Balenciaga's closet campaign marks the return of the iconic Balenciaga Le City Bag, first launched in 2000, and also features actresses Roh Yoon Seo and Nicola Peltz, model Paloma Elsesser, costume designer Patricia Field, stylist Patricia Field, and style influencer Devon Lee Carlson.