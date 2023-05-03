King Charles supports first-ever fashion shoot at Highgrove

The beautiful and meticulously maintained gardens of Highgrove House, the private residence of King Charles, were used as the backdrop for a fashion shoot in collaboration with The Prince's Foundation.

The June issue of Harper's Bazaar will feature a cover story championing British designers Richard Quinn, Emilia Wickstead, Harris Reed, Victoria Beckham, and Molly Goddard, photographed by Richard Phibbs. The shoot showcases model Aishwarya Gupta in various looks against the stunning garden landscapes. The magazine team worked closely with Highgrove staff to ensure a seamless shoot that celebrates British fashion brands supported by The Prince's Foundation, reported The Times.

As Highgrove House is renowned for its breathtaking gardens, the magazine sought permission to exclusively feature British fashion labels against the backdrop of the greenery.

Highgrove's gardens have served as an inspiration for many fashion brands, including Penhaligon's fragrance line, Ralph Lauren as well as Vogue. The 15 acres of lush gardens contain a wide variety of rare and exotic plants, flowers, and trees, providing an exceptional and picturesque setting for fashion photography. Despite rumours of rain on the day of the shoot, the team successfully captured the beauty of Highgrove's gardens in all their glory.