Kipling collaborates with Victoria Tang

Accessories brand Kipling, part of VF Corp, has unveiled a capsule collection with designer and entrepreneur Victoria Tang, who has served as artistic director of Issa London and creative director of Chinese luxury brand Shanghai Tang.

Described as a collection “for empowering women,” Kipling x Victoria Tang coincides with International Women’s Day and offers a selection of everyday accessories including backpacks, shoulder bags, crossbodies and tote bags.

Image: Kipling; Kipling x Victoria Tang

The seven-piece collection is inspired by the concept of “ephemerality, or in the moment,” explains Tang in the press release, in which she has tried to capture the essence through versatile styles, gradient colour straps and pop colour linings.

The range is dedicated to those on-the-go, with the designs offering versatility such as the City Pack’s two-in-one backpack that includes a detachable front pocket that converts into a waist bag, or the Kimmie crossbody with a removable zip pouch.

Victoria Tang launches capsule bag collection with Kipling

Image: Kipling; Kipling x Victoria Tang

On collaboration with Kipling, Tang said in a statement: “Kipling for me is a nostalgic brand because I grew up with it. The brand has been a part of my childhood in so many ways, and my first ever purchase from Kipling was the pencil case.

“The fact that the brand now is growing looking for diversification is great, and it allows me to see the progression throughout my lifetime. So, when I was asked if I wanted to collaborate with Kipling, I thought, what a great opportunity!”

Kipling adds that the selection has been designed to ensure “the consumer won’t have to choose between fashion, sustainability, convenience, or aesthetics – because they are getting it all,” with the puffed, satin-like exterior of each piece made from 100 percent recycled material.

Image: Kipling; Kipling x Victoria Tang

To launch the collection, Tang is kicking off Kipling Coffee Talks, a series of videos in which influential people from across the globe will share their inspiring journeys to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Tang, who was born in London and raised in Hong Kong and Japan, is founder and director of Victoria Tang Studio, an eponymous collaborative platform space celebrating Chinese craftsmanship, and multi-disciplinary creative agency Thirty30 Creative.

Kipling x Victoria Tang is available now, prices range from 49 to 176 pounds.

Image: Kipling; Kipling x Victoria Tang