Kipling launches collaboration with Peanuts

Bag and accessories brand Kipling has unveiled a collaboration with Peanuts, featuring the much-loved comic strip’s cartoon pup Snoopy.

The collaboration includes a selection of nine bags, from mini styles to backpacks and totes crafted in denim-look fabrications, featuring the distinctive hand-drawn style of legendary creator Charles M Schulz, who first penned Peanuts in 1950.

The Kipling x Peanuts collection includes a mix of Kipling styles, including the cross-body 'Gabbie Mini,' 'Elvin' and 'Riri,' a miniature version of its 'Bina,' the 'City Pack' backpack, and a ‘Red Roof Bag’ inspired by Snoopy’s doghouse.

There are also two tote styles, the Merita and the Art M Pet Bag, which comes with the angled opening, waterproof lining and padded bottom for people who wish to carry their own dogs with them.

Kipling x Peanuts collection Credits: Kipling

Each bag also features a detailed silver Kipling logo alongside a silicon posed Snoopy on the outside and a bright red interior lining. The collaboration also includes Kipling’s monkey charm wearing a red sweater and sunglasses in the style of Snoopy’s Joe Cool persona.

The Kipling x Peanuts collection is available globally from Kipling.com, with prices ranging from 78 to 146 pounds.

Kipling x Peanuts collection Credits: Kipling