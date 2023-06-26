Kipling unveils collaboration with Barbie

Bag and accessories brand Kipling, part of VF Corp, has unveiled a collaboration with fashion doll Barbie, which launches next month.

The exclusive range includes eight bags and two accessories, including a limited-edition Barbie doll keyring, where the fashion icon can be seen holding her own Kipling bag and classic monkey keyring. The Kipling monkey charm has also been given a makeover and is sporting a Barbie-branded sun visor as a playful homage to the doll’s fun-loving character.

Credits: Image: Kipling; Barbie x Kipling collection

The collection gives Kipling’s functional bags a Barbie twist in the fashion doll’s recognisable bright pink colourway, as well as a new transparent glaze created to offer a special shiny version of Kipling’s signature crinkle nylon.

Highlights include Kipling’s bestselling styles such as the Art lightweight tote and the Seoul backpack, alongside smaller-scale bags, the top handle Bina, cross-body Afia, shoulder bags Gabbie Mini and Ayda, the Creativity pouch, and the Yasemina waist-pack.

Each bag also features a special lining showing a playful mix of photorealistic Barbie dolls and Barbie logos.

The Barbie x Kipling collection will be available globally from July 13 at Kipling.com with prices ranging from 24 to 127 pounds / 24.90 to 129.90 euros.

