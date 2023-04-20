Kipling unveils collaboration with Minju Kim

Accessories brand Kipling, part of VF Corp, is launching a capsule collection with Next in Fashion season one winner and Seoul-based fashion designer Minju Kim.

The Kipling x Minju Kim collection launches on April 27 and merges Kim’s signature bold prints and fairy tale creativity with Kipling’s function-led designs across backpacks, crossbodies and luggage.

The playful and colourful range is inspired by the movie ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and features a bold bi-coloured archive print from Kim’s autumn/winter 2021 collection.

Image: Kipling; Kipling x Minju Kim collection

Commenting on her inspiration, Kim, said in a statement: “When people think of Scissorhands, they think darkness and sadness, but I think differently. The scene where Edward went to school, played with the paper and made a garland inspired me to make my own.

“The print displayed on the bags is cut from paper like Edward, which I then transformed into a print.”

The line includes backpacks, crossbodies, luggage, tote bags, small accessories, and exclusive key hangers and introduces three new bag styles.

Image: Kipling; Kipling x Minju Kim collection

The new highlights are the ‘Dajung’ belt bag that incorporates three small pouches, perfect to fit your phone, headphones, and other small accessories, alongside the ‘Delia Kim’ backpack rework by Kim with a customised oval front pocket, and the ‘Jihoon’ tote bag with a drawstring designed entirely by Kim.

Kipling x Minju Kim will be exclusive to Kipling.com from April 27, with prices ranging from 34 to 244 pounds.

