Kith Woman collaborates with Barbie

Kith has launched an exclusive Barbie doll and capsule apparel collection for women and kids, styled by up-and-coming stylist Mekka Shyian, who won the Kith Women x Barbie Styling Contest.

The centrepiece of the Kith Woman for Barbie collaboration is an exclusive limited-edition doll dressed in miniaturised Kith Woman apparel, accessory, and footwear options, as well as a bench inspired by those found in Kith’s flagship stores.

Image: Kith Woman

In addition to the doll, the Kith and Barbie apparel collection offers timeless Kith Woman silhouettes with Barbie detailing, from a co-branded varsity jacket complete with full patchworks such as a gothic K patch, Kith box logo, and Kith for Barbie patches on the sleeves and back, as well as a black hoodie with Kith for Barbie artwork.

Image: Kith Woman

Other highlights include a green hoodie and matching sweatpants with gothic Kith font, a pink crewneck top, and special Kith Women x Barbie iterations of the Alexa Cropped Hoodie, Mei Tee, Lucy Tee, Mott Tee, and the brand’s signature Dad Hats.

There is also a Kith Kids for Barbie collection featuring a varsity jacket in classic Barbie Pink, as well as Barbie branded onesie and pant set, hoodies and tees with Kith box logo and Barbie elements, and a 100 percent cotton French terry Hoodie Dress with a unique graphic on the front.

Kith Women and Kids for Barbie is available at all Kith flagship stores and the Kith Aspen Pop-Up, as well as its website.

