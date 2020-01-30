Klarna Style360 to present see and shop presentations during NYFW

Fashion event agency A-List Communications is participating in this year's fall/winter New York Fashion Week together with their title sponsor Klarna, a global provider of buy now, pay later payment solutions. Klarna Style360 will take place at Metropolitan West on February 11 and 12 with dedicated fashion show presentations along with see and shop experiences.

This year's event allows guests to shop designer collections in real time using Klarna's buy now, pay later shopping service. Klarna will host a pop-up store where attendees can shop straight from the presentations to get the latest looks, as well as other seasonal collection staples, on-site. Select participating designers are partnering with Klarna to offer customers a seamless and engaging shopping experience.

Throughout their 15-year run, Klarna Style360 has been responsible for launching the fashion careers of notable figures in the industry including Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Adam Levine, Kristin Cavallari, Rodarte, Alice & Olivia, and Daisy Fuentes. Top models who have also graced the Style360 runway include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Camille Kostek, Jessica White, Jordyn Woods and Carol Alt.

Participating designers and brands in this year's event include Saski Collection by Tammy Hembrow, Footaction No 1 Way HBCU Design Program, Just Drew by Andrew Warren, Roots x Boy Meets Girl, and Andy Hilfiger Presents Artistix by Greg Polisseni.

Supporting the Klarna Style360's activation will be returning sponsor Day Owl Rosé, who will pour their wines across all Klarna Style360 fashion events and parties. Created by a team of women lead by winemaker Alyssa Reynolds, Day Owl's mission is to champion hard-working females everywhere.