Kleinfeld Bridal launches resale marketplace

Famed ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ retailer Kleinfeld Bridal has launched an online marketplace for brides to sell and buy pre-owned wedding dresses.

KleinfeldAgain.com aims to address the “growing consumer movement toward circular fashion,” the bridal retailer said in a statement, as it looks to serve the bride “who doesn’t seek the traditional bridal experience in a salon with family and friends” while providing a trusted solution for those who wish to sell their dress.

Ronnie Rothstein, co-owner of Kleinfeld Bridal, said: "With KleinfeldAgain.com, we hope to continue our relationship with brides globally, so they may benefit from our historied expertise in the bridal space.

“This platform is extremely exciting as it gives us another channel to welcome brides on their terms, whether it’s the seller who obtained their dream dress and wants to recoup some of the cost or a future bride who is seeking a premium designer look within a set budget.”

KleinfeldAgain.com Credits: Kleinfeld Bridal/KleinfeldAgain.com

The commission-free bridal marketplace launches with hundreds of gowns and each gown has been through a thorough verification process by the Kleinfeld Bridal expert team to guarantee the listing’s authenticity.

To sell a wedding dress on the platform, a seller signs up for a KleinfeldAgain.com listing at 9.95 US dollars per month with upgrade options for optimal exposure. The sellers can then dictate the price they want for their dresses with no hidden fees to achieve optimal returns for their listings.

Rothstein added: “Today’s bride is savvy and tech-forward, and KleinfeldAgain.com allows her to shop for her wedding dress anywhere on conditions that are important to her, whether that’s designer, style, price, sustainability, or lead-time.”

Kleinfeld Bridal, founded in 1941, has a 35,000-square-foot flagship salon in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and carries a selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. It also hosts TLC's hit show, ‘Say Yes to the Dress’.