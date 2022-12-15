Koi launches footwear collaboration with the Teletubbies

Vegan and gender-neutral footwear brand Koi has released its first collaboration with the nostalgic 90’s TV show, the Teletubbies. The five-piece capsule collection reflects the “wonderfully weird and colourful personalities” of the show’s recognised characters Tinky-Winky, Laa-Laa, Dipsy and Po, and includes styles in their signature purple, green, yellow and red colours.

Highlights include Koi’s best-selling Mary-Janes featuring a Teletubby head on the toes, while the brand’s classic lace-up military boots made from PU vegan leather is adorned with a Teletubbie print, and Koi’s platform, heeled ankle boots in short vegan fleece is available in four bold colourways.

Image: Koi x Teletubbies

For the true Teletubby fan, Koi has created the ultimate tribute boot to green furry favourite, Dipsy, with each Tubbytronic patent vegan boot featuring a fluorescent green trim and chain detailing, as well as a decapitated Dipsy head fastened at the side.

The final style, described by the brand as the “most daring” is a limited-edition ‘Noo Noo’ boot paying homage to the classic show’s friendly vacuum cleaner. The vegan leather boots are available in sky blue and feature a chunky platform sole and Noo Noo’s googly eyes.

Image: Koi x Teletubbies

Commenting on the partnership, Uzair Ahmad, chief executive at Koi, said in a statement: “We know our customers grew up watching the Teletubbies, so we wanted to appeal to their inner child and that nostalgia factor but with a modern spin to make it more palatable and exciting for adults who watched the show. We created a collection that truly reflects the essence of each character which was not only talkable but also stayed true to our ethos.

“As always, the range had to have a shock factor and it also represents the intrinsically weird and wacky energy of Koi - something that we know resonates with our audience. The limited edition ‘Noo Noo’ is my favourite piece of the collection as it’s never been done before and is aimed to be a collector’s piece.”

Prices for the Koi x Teletubbies range from 45 to 100 pounds.

Image: Koi x Teletubbies

Image: Koi x Teletubbies