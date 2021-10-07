Koolaburra by Ugg is launching outerwear

Lifestyle brand Koolaburra by Ugg, a division of Deckers Brands, is expanding into coats with an outerwear collection with Kohl’s and QVC.

The Southern California-based lifestyle brand, which aims to offer seasonless wardrobe staples for the whole family, is launching an outerwear collection with 14 “approachable” styles in an array of earth-inspired colours utilising cosy fabrications such as micro fleeces and faux shearlings.

Highlights include a black and red plaid moto jacket with a cream faux wool lining, a flight inspired microsuede jacket with faux shearling lining in cognac, and a soft camel microsuede zip-up and relaxed shirt jacket with button and pocket detailing.

While cold weather favourites include a slim fit puffer coat with a faux shearling hood and an Anorak style coat with faux Sherpa bib insert.

Image: courtesy of Koolaburra by Ugg

Lorie Pointer, general manager of Koolaburra by Ugg at Deckers Brands, said in a statement: “The expansion of outerwear is the next step in Koolaburra by Ugg’s evolution as a true lifestyle brand.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Kohl’s and QVC for this launch which gives customers the opportunity to experience our full range of products from home, loungewear, footwear and now coats.”

Koolaburra by Ugg coats are available at Kohls.com, select Kohl’s nationwide and on QVC. Prices retail from 140 to 200 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of Koolaburra by Ugg

Image: courtesy of Koolaburra by Ugg

Image: courtesy of Koolaburra by Ugg