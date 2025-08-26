Kristin Juszczyk’s Off Season adding WNBA to line-up

Premium sports fashion brand Off Season, co-founded by designer Kristin Juszczyk and British businesswoman Emma Grede, has announced its first expansion away from NFL-branded merchandise to include a collection for the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

The brand, which launched in January 2025 with NFL-licensed outerwear, will add a WNBA collection on September 4, which “celebrates the league, its culture and the unstoppable force of women’s sports”.

The debut drop will centre around four WNBA teams: the Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces, and New York Liberty. The collection will feature both women’s and unisex styles, including “a bold mix of design details, modern silhouettes, and premium fabrics”.

Prices will range from 110 to 185 US dollars and will be available online from Off Season, the WNBA Store and Fanatics websites.

Juszczyk, whose husband is San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, said in a statement: “Designing this collection for the WNBA has been such an incredibly empowering experience. I wanted every piece to reflect the strength, power, creativity, and energy that women’s sports bring to the culture.

“From the fabrics to the fits, these styles are built to move with you, whether you’re in the stands, on the streets, or just showing your love for the W.”

Off Season partners with the WNBA Credits: Off Season

The collaboration with the WNBA is described as a “pivotal step” in Off Season’s mission to redefine fanwear, building on the brand’s successful NFL launch earlier this year. It also follows the brand hiring former Fanatics executive Victoria Picca as its first president in April to lead the brand’s next phase.

Grede added: “Off Season was built on the idea that sports-inspired fashion should be as elevated and versatile as anything in your closet, and this partnership and brand expansion with the WNBA helps bring that vision to life.

“We’re celebrating the league’s impact both on and off the court, and giving fans premium, fashion-forward pieces they’ll want to wear on game day or any day. This is a cultural moment for women’s sports, and we’re proud to be part of it.”