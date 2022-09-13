Ksubi celebrates 23rd anniversary with capsule collection

Streetwear brand Ksubi, founded in Sydney, Australia in 1999, has unveiled a limited-edition premium capsule collection and advertising campaign to celebrate its 23rd anniversary.

To mark the milestone of “pushing boundaries and creative rebellion,” Ksubi has designed a 15-piece collector’s edition capsule collection. It features elevated gold details, including gold hardware, and for the first-time gold embroidery of the brand’s slogan ‘Royalty, Heroism and The Streets’, shown on Ksubi’s cult pocket tags.

The range features the brand’s iconic denim fits including the Chitch in white and waxed red and the Van Winkle in mid blue and waxed black, alongside its classic track styles in a heavyweight cotton jersey of hooded sweatshirts, track pants and T-shirts in red, black and white.

Image: Ksubi

To celebrate its anniversary, Ksubi has also handed over its platform to a curated collective of 23 up-and-coming global talents, including performers, artists, musicians and athletes, to shine a light on the next generation of creatives that “are set to change the game”.

The campaign includes “dynamic talent forging their own path to greatness,” explains the streetwear brand, such as Australian-born Dyson Daniels, an NBA rookie who was one of the top picks at this year’s NBA Draft, ZelooperZ, a Detroit-based rapper and fine artist whose recent collaborators include Earl Sweatshirt and Serwah Attafuah, an NFT artist and creative.

Image: Ksubi

Ksubi chief executive Craig King said in a statement: “Ksubi has been blessed to have had some many incredible creatives contribute to the brandover the past 23 years. Ksubi 23 is a great moment to reflect on the past, but salute the next generation of creatives. We have assembled a diverse group of special talents whom we feel will be shaping the next 23 years.”

The ‘Ksubi 23’ collection is available at ksubi.com and Ksubi stores in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and soon-to-launch stores in Chicago and London.

Image: Ksubi

Image: Ksubi